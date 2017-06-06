Lackawanna College holding information session in Sunbury

SUNBURY– There is much excitement over an accredited college coming to the city of Sunbury. Starting this fall Lackawanna College will be offering three associates degree programs from their new satellite campus on 4th Street in Sunbury.

Mark Volk, President of Lackawanna College called into the On The Mark program to talk about their new campus saying, “We are tremendously excited to be able to open what it will be our fifth center now for the college down there in the beautiful area around Sunbury and support the educational needs of the people down there.”

Volk spoke about Lackawanna College’s history saying, “We are a not for profit private institution headquartered here in Scranton, have been here in Scranton since 1894. We have grown over time and then began to push out into some surrounding areas to fill the needs of those communities. We have a center up in Towanda, New Milford, we are over in Hawley and we have a center down in Hazelton. ”

Lackawanna College will host information sessions Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9 at its new location in the Sunbury Plaza Volk says, ” We will have an information sessions there Phil Campbell our new director will be at our new location there at 1125 North 4th Street in Sunbury Plaza. That’s an opportunity for people who are interested to come by and talk with us let us know what their needs are, their interest are and we will start to get people hooked up for classes here in the fall.”

The open house on June 8 is from 2-4 pm and then again from 6-8 pm, and then on Friday, June 9 from 9 -11 am. Interested students should visit lackawanna.edu/Sunbury for more information.