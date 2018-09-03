Labor Day dedicated to our achievements

SUNBURY – Many people celebrate Labor Day without actually knowing why it’s celebrated. Dwayne Heisler, a progressive leader from Columbia County, joined WKOK Sunrise to share some information on the holiday.

Heisler talked about what Labor Day is and why it is celebrated, “Labor Day is created by the Labor Movement and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of the American worker. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well being of our country.”

Heisler also discussed the purpose of labor unions and the benefits they provide for workers, “It improves the whole community because people are making more money. They are able to have basic rights in terms of maternity leave and making sure that they have sick days.”

Heisler said this country was founded on the backs of the American worker and that Labor Day should be to reflect on people who work hard for a living. Hear more from Dwayne Heisler at WKOK.com.