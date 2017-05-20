Kulpmont WW II vet honored during Knoebel’s Armed Forces observance

US Congressman Lou Barletta plans Valley appearance

KULPMONT – A 93-year-old World War II veteran will be honored Saturday during the Knoebel’s Amusement Resort Armed Forces Day observance. US Congressman Lou Barletta (R-11th, Hazelton) will be on hand to present Michael ‘Mickey’ Yonkovig with the US Air Medal.

As a member of the U.S. Army Air Corp and a radar operator, Yonkovig flew 23 missions in the Pacific Theater, including 13 over Japan, and witnessed the dropping of both atomic bombs. He has been honored previously during the Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade, as well as at numerous other veteran and military salutes in The Valley.