EAST LANSING – A Kulpmont native will join the women’s basketball coaching staff at Michigan State University. Maria Fantanarosa, who has already led college basketball teams to numerous championships, will be an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

She is a native of Kulpmont in Northumberland County and as a high school player, Fantanarosa is the all-time scoring leader in Pennsylvania girls’ high school history with 3,823 total points.