Kraynak’s hearing to retain medical license postponed indefinitely

HARRISBURG – A Mount Carmel doctor, facing criminal charges, will have to wait much longer to continue efforts to retain his medical license. The Daily Item reports a hearing to review the temporary suspension of Dr. Raymond Kraynak’s medical license, has been postponed indefinitely.

Kraynak was scheduled to appear before the Office of Hearing Examiners Tuesday in Harrisburg.

Hearing Examiner David Green signed an order to delay the hearing without plans to reschedule at this time. The Department of State says his suspension will remain in effect pending the results of criminal charges against him. Kraynak is charged with multiple counts of illegally prescribing and dispensing controlled substances. Jury selection in the criminal case is scheduled for May 7.