SnyCo DA: Convicted businessman Kolovich to remain in jail

MIDDLEBURG – A trial has been upheld for a man facing deceptive business practices throughout The Valley. Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch says last year’s trial for Robert Kolovich was upheld by the state superior court. The Kolovich appeals were rejected by the court last week, so the conviction for deceptive business practices stands.

Kolovich was seeking an appeal based on four issues he raised regarding the trial. In the court’s decision, it was stated that DA Mike Piecuch did provide enough evidence to uphold the conviction, that he consolidated the two complainants into one case properly and that the court properly granted the DA’s motion to use testimony from Kolovich’s prior victims.

Kolovich has been convicted of similar offenses in Bradford, Mifflin and Dauphin counties. Kolovich is ordered to serve up to 5 years in prison and pay restitution of over $11,000. He still has charges pending against him in 4 other counties. (Christopher Elio)