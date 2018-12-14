Kohl’s victim of two theft attempts, one successful

HUMMELS WHARF – There have been some thefts—and some arrests lately at Monroe Marketplace in Snyder County. State police say, at the Kohl’s Department Store the first attempt occurred November 30 when Ashlee White of Northumberland stole over $300 worth of merchandise. Troopers say White then stole from the nearby Target. White has since been charged with retail theft.

The second incident occurred December 10, when two women were arrested after attempting to steal over $600 worth of merchandise. Troopers say Taylor Graver of Middleburg and Jordan Harris of Selinsgrove are both charged with retail theft.