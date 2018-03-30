Knoebels warns of social media scam

ELYSBURG— A social media scam is going around offering free tickets to Knoebels Amusement Resort. Knoebels says the scam is offering “five free tickets” for anyone completing a survey and sharing a link. They say they are not running the promotion, and you won’t be receiving tickets by completing the survey. To check the validity of a promotion through the park contact Knoebels at 800-487-4386, opening day is Saturday, April 28.

Knoebels posted this statement on social media Thursday:

“Folks: Sending a quick note that we’ve been told there’s a scam floating around offering “five free tickets” for completing a survey and sharing a link. We are not offering any such promotion, and we can assure you that you won’t receive tickets after completing that survey.

Never hesitate to reach out to us to check the validity of a promotion. We will always be happy to look into it. We don’t ever want to see any of our friends get scammed!”