Knoebels not at fault for woman’s fall

WILLIAMSPORT — After only an hour of deliberations, a jury decided Knoebels Amusement Resort was not at fault for injuries a woman sustained in a fall at the park. PennLive.com reports the jury of five men and three women ruled against 62-year-old Christine Wagner of Endicott, New York.

Wagner was seeking $500,000 for injuries she sustained after tripping over a tree root and falling on June 27, 2012. She said the park was negligent for not alerting park visitors about the tree root protruding in a walkway.

The defense said the woman fell as she was walking and taking a picture of one of her grandchildren, so she wasn’t paying attention to where she was stepping. Wagner also told security at the park that someone pushed her causing her to fall, which was a different story than stated in the lawsuit. (Ali Stevens)