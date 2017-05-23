Knoebels named top traditional park

ELYSBURG – Knoebels Amusement Resort has received top honors from a national organization. Knoebels was named “Favorite Traditional Park,” and the “Best Park for Families.” One the top park rides, the Phoniex, was named as “Favorite Wooden Coaster.”

The awards were given as a result of the National Amusement Park Historical Association’s 31st Annual Amusement Parks and Attractions Survey, conducted by its members. An average NAPHA member has been to more than 120 different parks, while riding about 315 roller coasters. (Matt Catrillo)