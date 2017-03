ELYSBURG — Knoebels Amusement Resort is hosting their annual job fair on Saturday. The job fair will take place at Elysburg Fire Hall from 10 to 1 p.m.

Knoebels is hoping to hire more than 800 new seasonal team members for its amusement park, campgrounds, Crystal Pool, Three Ponds Golf Course, lumberyard and year-round restaurant. Job fair attendees can meet with representatives from each department, fill out an application and schedule an interview. (Ali Stevens)