Knoebels, HersheyPark re-opening Friday

ELYSBURG – After closing three times this week due to flooding, Knoebels Amusement Resort will re-open today. On its Facebook page, Knoebels says at least 90% of the park will open on time.

Rides that may not open on time today include the Ball Crawl and Spanish Bambini. Food stands that may not open on time include Totem Treats and Wharf. Games that may not open on time include Muffin Tins. The Crystal Pool will be closed for roughly a week.

The park also says some gift shops may have a late start but all will eventually open.

HersheyPark will also open Friday, as well as the Boardwalk and ZooAmerica. All will open at 10 a.m. The park says on its Facebook page more than 60 rides and attractions will be open.