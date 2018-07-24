Knoebels, HersheyPark open today

ELYSBURG – After closing Monday due to heavy rains and flooding, two amusement parks in Central Pennsylvania will open today (Tuesday).

According to it’s Facebook page, Knoebels Amusement Resort will open today. But a park spokeswoman says the Crystal Pool remains closed. Also remaining closed are a handful of rides, food stands, games, shops and entertainment locations until further notice. The park will be offering ride tickets only. The park’s Christmas in July events have been postponed.

HersheyPark announced on its Facebook page Monday night it’s slated to open today. It was scheduled to open at 10 a.m. ZooAmerica remains closed, however.

Sunbury Community Pool remains closed, city officials tell WKOK.