Knoebels closed again for flooding

ELYSBURG – A Valley amusement park is forced to close again because of more flooding. Knoebels Amusement Resort is closed Wednesday (today), according to their Facebook page. On the park’s Facebook page, flooding waters can be seen near the popular roller coaster, the Twister, the Wharf food stand and mini golf course, and near the old mill.

A park spokeswoman says the park campground is okay, but there’s no word yet on the status of the Lake Glory Campground. Those staying at Lake Glory had been evacuated for precautionary reasons Monday.

It’s the second time Knoebels has closed this week due to flooding. The park was closed Monday. It reopened Tuesday but closed early.