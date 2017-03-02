Knoebel family member named president of Pennsylvania Amusement Parks Association

HERSHEY — Leanna Muscato has become the first female president of the Pennsylvania Amusement Parks Association. The 3rd generation Knoebel family member received the nomination at the spring meeting held at the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center this week.

Muscato has been on the PAPA board of directors since 2009 after retiring from teaching in 2006. Her ascension to this position is a surprise considering she never even expected to be nominated to be an officer. She’s quoted as saying “I thought I’d like to join the board, but I won’t ever be asked to become an officer.”

When asked if she’s set any goals yet, she said that she wants to improve the organization’s digital presence and reach out to non-amusement park entities that are tied to the industry.

PAPA has had 48 presidents before Muscato since 1935, and all of them have been male. Muscato will serve a 2 year term as president of PAPA which consists of 21 Pennsylvania parks and attractions, several individual members and more than 60 suppliers and manufacturers. (Christopher Elio)