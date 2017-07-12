Kids Theatre Experience ready for performances

MIDDLEBURG – The River City is making a stop in The Valley through the interpretations of some of the area’s young artists. Kids Theatre Experience presents “The Music Man Jr.” at Midd-West High School Thursday and Friday nights. Both shows begin at 7 p.m.

Kids Theatre Experience is a Christian-based group teaching kids in grades three through eight about character not just on the stage, but also in life. This year’s production is under the direction of Co-Directors Mindi Miller and Michele Pryor.

Antonio Margel plays Harold Hill. This will be the first time you’ll see him in a lead role, “It’s been a different experience. I’ve never had a lead role before, but I’m having a lot of fun with it. I get to spend time with other people, and it’s a lot of fun.”

Nora Britton plays Mrs. Paroo and she’s been working on her Irish accent for the role, “I have an Uncle whose have Irish. We went on a car trip and I told him I have a part where I need to be Irish. So we started practicing in the car, and it was funny because we kept rolling off our O’s and making them round.”

Doors open at 6:30. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children ages five through 12 and can be purchased at the door.