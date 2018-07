SELINSGROVE – Another big production from a local theater group. The Generoo Organization will be putting on a Junior production of Disney’s ‘Peter Pan’ at the Susquehanna Universities’ Degenstein Theater on Friday July 13 and Saturday July 14 at 7pm.

The 60-minute musical will feature child performers from elementary schools, middle schools and high schools and is free. This show is offered through the support of the Woodcock Foundation for the Appreciation of the Arts, Inc and M&T Bank.