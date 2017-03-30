Kids day on Little Shamokin Creek

SUNBURY—Kids can do some free fishing in the Valley next weekend. The state fish commission says for most of Pennsylvania, trout season doesn’t start until April 15, but fishing starts next weekend for kids on one section of Little Shamokin Creek.

The Little Shamokin Creek Watershed Association says the special regulation will be in place April 8 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. which is mentored youth fishing day on the stream.

The area of the stream under this regulation is from the marked area near Comfort Road downstream to the bridge on Comfort Road. The kids fishing will be monitored by PA Fish and Boat Commission enforcement officers.

An adult may assist a child by baiting hooks, removing fish from the line, netting fish, and preparing the fishing rod for use. Adults may not set the hook for a child. (Sarah Benek)