Kibler given sentence for child sex abuse

SUNBURY – A man who pleaded guilty to over 200 charges of child sex abuse has been given up to 60 years in jail. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz issued a statement saying Dennis Kibler was sentenced Monday to 20 to 60 years in a state prison. Northumberland County judge Hugh Jones also fined Kibler $2,500.

Kibler pleaded no contest July 24 to 234 counts relating to sexual abuse of four children. Kibler also plead no contest Monday to one count of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse of an 11-year-old girl.

The D-A thanked and commended his first assistant D-A Julia Skiller and Montoursville state police investigator Joel Follmer for their exemplary work on the case. (Matt Catrillo)