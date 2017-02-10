Keller weighs in on budget address

SUNBURY – Think twice before raising the minimum wage, and don’t charge $25 per capita for state police coverage, two of the conclusions of state representative Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer) from Friday’s On The Mark.

Keller says he see some good and bad with Governor Wolf’s proposals, “I will say it was a much more consiliatory speech this time. There are some things that I can agree with the governor on, some of the areas where he wants to reduce spending, consolidation of some departments. Likewise, there are going to be some areas of concern that we’re going to have to work through over the next couple of months.”

Keller has a problem with the proposed $25 per capita fee for municipalities that do not have police coverage, “If you look at Beaver Township, Snyder County. They don’t have a police force, but I’m sure per capita that there’s fewer state police resources expended in that municipality than in the city of Philadelphia. But yet, they’re going to pay a $25 charge.

He instead proposed this solution, “I have a bill that actually says if a municipal police force goes out on a call where there’s no coverage, they can actually bill that municipality at their cost.”

Keller also weighed in on raising the minimum wage to $12 per hour, “You have to address the issue what happens to an employee that’s earning a wage that’s slightly above that minimum wage. There’s a lot of dynamics. Does it really give the person more buying power because the prices would increase. Ideally, having more jobs, competing for that labor would be the perfect solution to the answer.”

