Keller says it’s all about working for residents of Union/Snyder Counties

SUNBURY – Current State Representative Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer) seeking another re-election bid, says it’s all about working alongside the people of Snyder and Union Counties.

He stressed that message during his campaign appearance on WKOK’s On The Mark, “It’s the district, I work alongside them looking for solutions. I don’t look to get credit for doing things. Being a representative is not about me going around pounding my chest and saying, ‘Look what I did.’ The job is about listening to people, going to work and advocating for them in government, and moving the ball forward and getting things done.”

Keller was also asked about some recommendations made by State Attorney General Josh Shapiro when presenting the recent Catholic Church priest child sex abuse scandal. One recommendation from Shapiro was eliminating age limits for victims of sex abuse and childhood incidents to file complaints.

Keller says he supports that recommendation, “When somebody’s a victim of a crime, some of these crimes…it’s not easy for someone to come forward right away…so I think we need to look at some of those.” Keller is opposed by Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay for the 85th District. Hear more from Keller at WKOK.com. Dr. Rager-Kay was on a previous On The Mark appearance as well.