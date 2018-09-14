Keeping an eye on Florence in the Valley

STATE COLLEGE- The National Hurricane Center said early this morning that Florence was about to make landfall in North Carolina bringing with it life-threatening storm surge and hurricane strength winds. The powerful storm already has inundated coastal streets with ocean water and left tens of thousands without power. Forecasters say that “catastrophic” freshwater flooding is expected over portions of the Carolinas.

Accu-Weather Meterologist Heather Zehr says we can expect to see remants of Hurricane Florence early next week. “We’ll be seeing some periods of rain starting on Monday and continuing into Tuesday. Heavy rain and flooding are possible sometime in that stretch,” Zehr said.

Zehr says we’ll have to keep an eye out for flooding because of the amount of rain that we will receive on top of already saturated ground and higher creek and river levels. In North Carolina, more than 80,000 people were already without power as the storm began buffeting the coast, and more than 12,000 were in shelters.