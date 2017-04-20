Keep PA beautiful this Earth Day

UNDATED– Outdoor cleanup efforts are being held all across the state this Saturday in observance of Earth Day and efforts will continue in May. “Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful” events are planned in Erie, Allentown, Harrisburg, York, and Northeastern P-A and the Great American Cleanup of PA continues through May 31. These projects engage over 150-thousand volunteers annually in litter cleanups, illegal dump cleanups, beautification projects, and educational events.

“Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful” President Shannon Reiter says last year over 22-thousand tires and five million pounds of trash were collected as part of their efforts. She hopes even more is done this year to promote a clean and beautiful state. To learn about upcoming events, visit keeppabeautiful.org . (Chad Hershberger)