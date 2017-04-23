Kayakers found safe in water rescue

HERNDON – A search and rescue mission ended with good news when two kayakers who fell into the Susquehanna River Saturday night were found safe and sound. The Daily Item reports that a male and female were reported missing in Herndon around 7:45 p.m., when another kayaker spotted their empty vessel in the water and paddled to a nearby home to call 911.

Emergency responders including the Herdon Fire Company and boat units from Selinsgrove, Sunbury, Shamokin Dam and Dauphin County found the boaters safe on an island within 10 minutes of the water search. The names of the kayakers were not available. (Sara Lauver)