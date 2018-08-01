Kantz, Steininger seeking Republican nomination for Commissioner

SELINSGROVE – A current Snyder County Commissioner has announced his re-election bid and at same time announced who his running mate will be. Current county commissioner chairman Joe Kantz announces in a release he and Charles “Chuck” Steininger will be seeking the Republican nominations for Snyder County Commissioner in next spring’s primary.

Steininger is a life-long resident county resident and active community member, volunteer fire chief and is the owner of Steininger’s Laundry and Dry Cleaning. Kantz and Steininger say they are in the process of finalizing their campaign committee and look forward to speaking with residents in the coming months.