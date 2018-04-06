Jury selection ends for Cosby retrial: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors and the defense wrapped up jury selection in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case Thursday, setting the stage for the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era. All six alternates — half of them black — were picked without incident after an earlier showdown over the jury’s racial makeup. Alternate jurors listen to the evidence and testimony, but do not participate in jury deliberations unless called upon to replace jurors on the main panel.

Cosby’s lawyers had accused prosecutors of discrimination for removing a black woman from consideration on the main jury of 12 that will decide the fate of the 80-year-old black comedian. The district attorney’s office rejected the allegation, noting that prosecutors had no objection to seating two other black people on the jury. The other 10 jurors are white. There are seven men and five women. Opening statements are scheduled for Monday in a trial that’s expected to last a month.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gubernatorial candidate Paul Mango is opening up a new line of attack against Republican rival Scott Wagner, airing a TV ad that digs into Wagner’s business dealings, child support case and violations in his waste-hauling business. Mango’s campaign said the 30-second ad began airing Wednesday on stations in Pennsylvania’s six media markets.

It calls Wagner a slumlord and a deadbeat dad, sleazy, toxic and greedy. It also suggests he’s violent, attaching a video clip from last year when Wagner took a camera from a man working for a liberal political opposition group. Wagner’s campaign says he’s done nothing wrong and that airing false attacks shows Mango is desperate and lacks a message. The primary election is May 15 for the nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s re-election bid.

UNDATED (AP) – “Paterno” aims to tell the polarizing story of a legend’s fall, when the most essential question can never be answered. The HBO movie directed by Barry Levinson debuts Saturday and stars Oscar winner Al Pacino as Joe Paterno, the Penn State coach whose career ended in scandal. The movie chronicles a two-week stretch during the fall of 2011, starting with Penn State beating Illinois for the record 409th victory of Paterno’s career through the arrest of former longtime assistant coach Jerry Sandusky to the first game played by Penn State after Paterno was fired.

The charges against Sandusky, who is serving a 30- to 60-year prison sentence for sexual abuse of 10 boys, led to questions about what Paterno knew about Sandusky. “You’re dealing with certain issues that are never going to be totally explained,” Levinson told the AP recently. Paterno was diagnosed with lung cancer shortly after he was fired on Nov. 9, 2011. He died January 22, 2012, at age 85. Levinson said he was drawn to the story because of its Shakespearean qualities. Paterno coached Penn State for 46 seasons and built a virtually impeccable reputation as not just a Hall of Fame coach but also as an educator and humanitarian, Levinson said.

“What is this man and what are these contradictions?” Levinson said.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Environmental officials in Pennsylvania say it will be “extremely difficult” to deal with the millions of bright blue plastic pellets now floating down state waterways. Tens of thousands of pounds of recycled pellets were dumped into Pocono Creek near Tannersville after a tractor-trailer crash on Saturday. The state Fish and Boat Commission says the plastic is nontoxic, but is making its way throughout the waterways of Poconos and Lehigh Valley.

Brodhead Watershed Association Executive Director Bob Heil says the plastic could pose a threat to aquatic wildlife. On Thursday, clean-up crews used leaf blowers, shovels and a crane to remove what they could from the site of the accident along Interstate 80. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission say the driver will be fined for pollution and costs will be charged to the trucking company. The pellets are building blocks for recycled plastic.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department has agreed not to conduct surveillance based on religion or ethnicity as part of a deal to settle claims it illegally spied on Muslims after the Sept. 11 attacks. A deal announced Thursday by the city and the Islamic community also calls for the city to pay $75,000 in damages and nearly $1 million in legal fees. And it ensures surveillance in New Jersey will follow rules defined in another landmark civil rights case.

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (AP) — President Donald Trump said Thursday he didn’t know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy Daniels, issuing a firm denial in his first public comments about the adult-film actress who alleges she had an affair with him. Asked aboard Air Force One whether he knew about the payment, Trump said flatly: “No.”

Trump also said he didn’t know why his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, had made the payment.

“You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael,” he said, adding that he didn’t know where Cohen had gotten the money. Until now, Trump had avoided questions on Daniels, though the White House has consistently said Trump denies there was a relationship. Still, he has been dogged by the focus on the porn actress, who says she had a sexual encounter with the president in 2006 and was paid to keep quiet about it as part of a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels is now seeking to invalidate that agreement.

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana woman has finally received a postcard that her mother mailed from southern California nearly 60 years ago. The postcard was hand-delivered to Sharon Gongwer of Goshen last week by Christine Combs, the manager of the Quality Inn & Suites in Goshen. Combs had found it tucked away in a drawer while cleaning out cabinets.

The Goshen News reports the postcard dated Aug. 26, 1958, described in tiny, penciled print the adventures from her mother’s time in southern California. On the front was a photo of palm trees lining a neighborhood street. The postage was three cents. “I looked at the date and thought, how strange is that?” Combs said. It was addressed to “Miss Sharon Ann Gongwer” of nearby Wakarusa, so she looked up the name and found the intended recipient residing at an assisted living center near the hotel.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Phil Kessel scored 1:06 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins earned a 5-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, who still clinched a playoff spot for the second consecutive season. Columbus entered the game needing one point in the standings and earned that when it forced the overtime.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jakub Voracek scored with 5:45 left in the third period to lift the playoff-chasing Philadelphia Flyers over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3. Claude Giroux, Ivan Provorov and Michael Raffl also scored for Philadelphia, which began play holding the second and final wild card, four points ahead of Florida. The Flyers would have clinched a playoff spot if Boston beat the Panthers, but Florida topped the Bruins 3-2.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thousands of fans lined up in downtown Philadelphia to celebrate another sports championship with a parade, this time for Villanova University’s Wildcats. The winners of the men’s basketball tournament rode double-decker buses along Market Street, the heart of the business district, ending at City Hall for a rally. Coach Jay Wright joked to the crowd “We do this so much in Philadelphia now I thought you guys would be tired of parades.”

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer during a four-run fifth inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Cincinnati Reds 5-2. Polanco broke a 1-1 tie when he drove a ball into the shrubbery in center field off Homer Bailey. Polanco also had a tying sacrifice fly in the third inning, giving him three RBIs as the Pirates won for the fifth time in six games. Steven Brault pitched one-run ball over five innings in his first start this season.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies manager Gabe Kapler got booed in the home opener when he pulled Nick Pivetta in the sixth inning with a shutout intact, but the move worked out this time as the Philadelphia bullpen held on for a 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins. Maikel Franco homered, tripled, singled and drove in four runs to boost the Phillies.

