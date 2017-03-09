Jury selection begins in Eric Frein trial

WEST CHESTER — About 1,200 people have received jury summons in the capital murder trial of an anti-government sharpshooter charged with killing a Pennsylvania State Police trooper and critically wounding another in a 2014 ambush at their barracks.

Thirty-three-year-old Eric Frein (freen) could face the death penalty if he’s convicted in the attack that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and injured Trooper Alex Douglass.

Frein led police on a 48-day manhunt before his capture.

Court staff say more than 100 potential jurors will be at the courthouse when jury selection begins Thursday in Chester County, outside Philadelphia. An outside jury is being picked due to blanket news coverage in northeastern Pennsylvania, where the ambush occurred.