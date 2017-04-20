Jury is deliberating in Victor Hare trial

SUNBURY — The Jury is deliberating the Involuntary Manslaughter case against Victor Hare. Defense attorney Brian Ulmer did not call any witness to the stand this morning.

The prosecution called its final three witnesses to the stand this morning .Two Emergency Department doctors from Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, and a pathologist who conducted the autopsy on 9-year-old Korbin Rager.

This is the fourth day in the case against Hare, who is accused of giving a fatal dose Oxycodone to 9-year-old Korbin Rager in 2014. Hare is facing a series of crimes including Korbin’s death and a sexual assault charge.

Closing arguments were made this morning and, jury deliberations began at 12:05 p.m.(Sarah Benek)