Jury deliberations underway in Dr. Fred Teichman civil suit

LEWISBURG – As expected Friday, the jury’s got the case in a lawsuit filed by Dr. Fred Teichman against Evangelical Community Hospital. Dr. Teichman is seeking damages and reinstatement of privileges at Evan. During the civil trial this month, the hospital and several doctors said there were several incidents which led to the dismissal of Teichman in 2012.

Among other accusations, Teichman, an OB/GYN, was said to have touched a midwife inappropriately after a difficult birth. Doctors and the hospital argued they handled the dismissal appropriately. Jury deliberations will resume next week.