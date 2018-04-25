Jurors ready for deliberation of Cosby retrial: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Jurors at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial are poised to start deliberating after a marathon day of closing arguments. The seven men and five women sequestered will start weighing charges on Wednesday in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era. They begged off a late Tuesday start, saying they were exhausted from 5½ hours of closing arguments.

Prosecutors portrayed the comedian as a calculating predator. Cosby’s lawyers said he’s the victim of a multimillion-dollar frame-up. The prosecution and defense gave jurors a lot to think about after a two-week trial on charges Cosby drugged and molested Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — One of five black women golfers who say they were told to leave a Pennsylvania club says it felt like they were “playing with targets on our backs.” Sandra Harrison says representatives of the Grandview Golf Club in York told the group at the second hole they were playing too slowly. After the ninth hole, an hour and a half later, she says they were told they took too long a break and needed to leave.

She says she and two other women left because they were so rattled by the treatment. The club called police on the two women who remained. No charges were filed. Club co-owner JJ Chronister has said she called the women personally to “sincerely apologize.” Harrison says she’s still traumatized and hurt.

MOUNT BETHEL, Pa. (AP) — A musician whose songs helped teach children on ABC’s “Schoolhouse Rock” has died. His son, Chris, says 94-year-old Bob Dorough died of natural causes Monday at his home in Mount Bethel, Pennsylvania. According to his biography, the jazz musician “set the multiplication tables to music” as musical director for the educational cartoon series between 1973 and 1985.

It was revived from 1993 to 1999. He also wrote the song “Devil May Care,” which jazz great Miles Davis recorded as an instrumental version. Dorough was born in Arkansas and raised in Texas. He headed to New York City after graduating from the University of North Texas in 1949. He eventually settled in Pennsylvania.

A funeral is tentatively scheduled for Monday in Mount Bethel.

NEWPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A manuscript detailing a New York man’s experiences as a teenage prisoner of the British during the Revolutionary War has been donated to the Museum of the American Revolution. Curators at the Philadelphia museum say Rhode Island native Christopher Hawkins was 13 when he was captured in 1777 while serving aboard an American ship. He later escaped from one of England’s infamous prison ships moored in New York Harbor.

After the war, he was the first settler of the town of Newport in New York’s Mohawk Valley. In 1834, at age 70, he wrote down his wartime experiences in a journal. The manuscript stayed in his family and was rediscovered about 20 years ago in a descendant’s home in Kansas City, Missouri. The family recently traveled to Philadelphia to donate the journal to the museum.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida high school student stirred a backlash when he held up a sign with a racially offensive message to invite his girlfriend to the prom. The Herald-Tribune reports the 18-year-old Riverview High School student’s sign read: “If I was black, I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white, so I’m picking u 4 prom.” A photo of the sign was posted on Snapchat and shared across social media. School officials say they’re investigating and have spoken to the student and his parents. The principal contacted parents in a robocall saying the school does not “condone or support” the student’s message. An NAACP official encouraged school administrators to issue a district-wide response making it clear that the sign was inappropriate.

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California university professor who called Barbara Bush “an amazing racist” and cheered the former first lady’s death won’t be punished. Fresno State President Joseph Castro says the school reviewed her comments and determined that Randa Jarrar didn’t violate any policies. He says Jarrar was acting as a private citizen using her personal Twitter account and her remarks are therefore protected as free speech by the U.S. Constitution. The English professor provoked a storm of criticism last week with her tweets following Bush’s death at the age of 92. Jarrar called her “a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stepping out of the background and into the spotlight, Melania Trump dazzled at her first state dinner Tuesday, providing some much-needed sparkle at an event lacking in star power. After ditching her trademark dark sunglasses for a white skirt suit and hat earlier in the day, the first lady appeared in a Chanel gown to greet President Emmanuel Macron of France and his wife, Brigitte, as they arrived for the first state dinner of Trump’s administration.

It was a big moment in fashion — and public life — for the former model, who has kept a relatively low profile since Trump took office and who is playing hostess at her highest-profile event yet as her husband faces a mounting legal threat from a porn actress who says she was paid to keep quiet about a sexual encounter with Trump, which he denies. With her first state dinner, Mrs. Trump seemed to be aiming to make a statement. In a nod to France, she wore a black Chantilly lace Chanel haute couture gown, hand-painted with silver and embroidered with crystal and sequins, according to her spokeswoman. Her French counterpart wore Louis Vuitton.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have advanced to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since 2012. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are leading the charge for the Sixers. The dominant duo was strong again in front of rapper Meek Mill. Mill came to party with the Sixers hours after he was released from prison.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Avila homered among his three hits and drove in two runs, Robbie Ray struck out 11 while pitching into the fifth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-4. Daniel Descalso and Jarrod Dyson also homered for the Diamondbacks, who upped their NL-best record to 16-6. Ray was lifted after 107 pitches with two outs in the fifth and couldn’t earn the victory. He gave up three runs and five hits and walked three while raising his strikeout total to 43 in 26 1/3 innings. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 10 Cleveland 3

Final Milwaukee 5 Kansas City 2

Detroit at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m., postponed

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Seattle 1 Chi White Sox 0

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Minnesota 3

Final Toronto 4 Boston 3, 10 Innings

Final Oakland 3 Texas 2

Final L-A Angels 8 Houston 7

Tampa Bay at Baltimore 7:05 p.m., postponed

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 9 Atlanta 7, 12 Innings

Final Arizona 8 Philadelphia 4

Final N-Y Mets 6 St. Louis 5, 10 Innings

Final Colorado 8 San Diego 0

Final Miami 3 L-A Dodgers 2

Final San Francisco 4 Washington 3

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 92 Milwaukee 87

Final Philadelphia 104 Miami 91

Final Golden State 99 San Antonio 91

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Detroit at Pittsburgh 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

L-A Angels at Houston 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at N-Y Yankees 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Texas 8:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Miami at L-A Dodgers 7:35 p.m.

N-Y Mets at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Indiana at Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Washington at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City 9:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Toronto at Boston 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved