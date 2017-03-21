Jurly selection almost done for Graham Spanier trial

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jury selection is nearly complete – and – two former Penn State officials who struck plea deals are expected to testify against ex-university president Graham Spanier at his child endangerment trial. Opening statements can begin after the jury selection process is completed Tuesday. Two alternates are still needed.

Prosecutors picking jurors Monday in Spanier’s felony trial say former athletic director Tim Curley and former vice president Gary Schultz are on their witness list. Spanier was forced out shortly after longtime assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was charged with child molestation in 2011. Spanier is charged over his response to the scandal but denies any wrongdoing.

The witness list also includes investigators and university staff who knew about earlier complaints about Sandusky. They include Mike McQueary, the graduate student who reported seeing Sandusky shower with a boy in 2001. The trial in Harrisburg could last two weeks. Jurors are being questioned Monday behind closed doors.