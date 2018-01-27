Judge to name new Snyder Co. Commissioner Monday 

SELINSGROVE – We may soon know who will replace Malcolm Derk as Snyder County Commissioner. The Daily Item reports Derk’s replacement will be announced Monday by President Judge Michael Hudock in a court order. Hudock said Friday the individual named will fill the last two remaining years of Derk’s four-year term.

The new commissioner will be selected from a group of three recommended candidates by the Snyder County Republican Committee. Those three contenders are county Chief Clerk Lee Knepp, county planning commission member and former Chapman Township Supervisor Bobby Jones, and county planning commission member Max Gemberling.

A total of 19 people applied for the position. Derk announced late last year he was leaving office after 10 years to take a full-time position at Susquehanna University.

The new commissioner’s salary is expected to be $61,958.