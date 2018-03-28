Judge still deciding to reinstate charges in Penn State pledge death: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A judge who previously threw out the most serious allegations related to the death of a Penn State pledge said Tuesday he needs a night to consider whether there is enough evidence to reinstate some of the charges. District Judge Allen Sinclair said after three days of testimony that he will announce Wednesday which charges against 11 former Beta Theta Pi fraternity members should be sent to county court for trial.

The former members of the now-closed fraternity were involved in a pledge bid acceptance ceremony and party the night of Feb. 2, 2017, during which 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey, consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and fell several times. Piazza suffered severe head and abdominal injuries, including a fractured skull and a shattered spleen, and later died at a hospital.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court is upholding a $3.2 million verdict in favor of a whistleblower fired after exposing waste and wrongdoing in Pennsylvania Turnpike contracts, hiring practices and E-ZPass discounts for large trucking firms. The state Supreme Court said Tuesday Pennsylvania’s Whistleblower Law allows judgments for non-economic damages in matters that cause embarrassment, humiliation, reputational damage and mental anguish.

The unanimous decision left in place the award to Ralph Bailets, who sued the turnpike commission over his 2008 firing as manager of financial systems and reporting. He’d been fired after raising concerns about a $54 million computer contract with Ciber Inc., and its subsequent performance under that contract.

A turnpike spokesman declined comment on the decision. Prosecutors in 2013 used Bailets’ testimony to file corruption charges against several agency officials.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge is requiring the prison system to pay $1,500 for delayed and incomplete responses to a newspaper’s request for information about how a fly ash dump and possible water contamination may be affecting inmate health. Commonwealth Court Judge Robert Simpson sided last week with the Uniontown Herald-Standard , saying the Corrections Department delayed public-records access for three years.

The fine is the most allowed under the Right-to-Know Law. Simpson says he may also make the agency pay the newspaper’s legal costs. The judge is giving the Corrections Department about a month to produce pharmacy reports and chronic care clinic records. Executive Editor Michael Palm says the Herald-Standard sought the records to see whether fly ash or water contamination was sickening people inside the prison or in a nearby community.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school board has decided to turn down a $4,730 grant from the National Rifle Association for new rifles for the school’s rifle team. The Pocono Record reports that the Stroudsburg School Board voted 6-2 Monday night against the NRA grant. Board member Merlyn Clarke cited the organization’s stands on some issues and asked why the board should “promote a gun culture that has nothing to do with our rifle club.”

Board member Michael Mignosi said the NRA has sponsored school rifle competitions for years. He said he disagreed with denying the team funding because of the donor’s politics. Some parents applauded the vote against the grant. Others in the audience shook their heads, one asking who would write the check for new rifles.

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Penn State’s Zain Retherford for the second straight year has won the Hodge Trophy, given to the nation’s top college wrestler. The three-time NCAA champion received 35 of 48 votes from a panel of journalists, former winners and retired coaches. Retherford won titles this season at the Keystone Classic, Southern Scuffle and the Big Ten meet before winning the national meet at 149 pounds. He finished his career with a record of 126-3.

Retherford joined Ben Askren, former Penn State star David Taylor and his coach, Cael Sanderson, as the only multiple recipients of Hodge award, which is considered the Heisman Trophy of wrestling. Nittany Lion Bo Nickal was second in the voting, followed by Seth Gross of South Dakota State.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Police have charged two people with breaking the ear off a statue of the Pennsylvania State University mascot. Authorities say a 19-year-old from Connecticut and an 18-year-old from North Carolina are facing charges of criminal mischief and tampering with evidence in connection with the damage caused to the Nittany Lion Shrine.

The ear on the right side of the statue was broken off and found nearby Feb. 24. The incident happened during the weekend’s State Patty’s Day celebrations, an unofficial campus holiday that has lead to several alcohol-related arrests in the past. The university’s Office of Physical Plant has since fixed the ear. Both suspects are facing up to $500 in fines and are scheduled to appear in court April 17.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania branch of Planned Parenthood is walking-back a tweet that irked a lot of people. An executive for Planned Parenthood Keystone says it was inappropriate to tweet that the world needs a Disney princess who has had an abortion. The group says while it believes pop culture can play a critical role in educating the public about sexual and reproductive issues — the tweet was out of line. The tweet also said there’s a need for Disney princesses to be depicted as pro-choice, an undocumented immigrant, a union worker — or tran.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech’s women’s lacrosse coach has apologized after a video surfaced showing white team members singing a song by Lil Dicky that prominently features a racial slur. The video, posted on social media after the Hokies’ victory at Elon on Saturday, shows team members repeatedly repeating the epithet, which is part of the lyrics of the song “Freaky Friday.”

Coach John Sung has apologized for his team’s actions and says members of Virginia Tech’s athletic administration have met with the players and says he’s confident they will “learn from this mistake” and understand their actions reflect poorly on the school and its athletic program. Sung also says the singing of the racial slur doesn’t “represent the values” of the university or its athletic program.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Virginia man jailed on accusations of threatening to shoot a U.S. congressman over marijuana policy had also threatened to kill a mayor over road conditions. A spokeswoman for Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms tells The Virginian-Pilot he was aware of a threat made by 69-year-old Wallace Grove Godwin against him.

Authorities say it came a month before Godwin threatened to shoot Rep. Scott Taylor and harm two members of his congressional staff. Defense lawyers have argued that Godwin should be allowed to return home because he has dementia, a degenerative brain disease and other mental health issues. The request was denied.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Heineken has removed a commercial for its light beer after some complaints that it was racist. The ad featured a bartender sliding a bottle of Heineken light. The bottle passes several black people before it arrives to a lighter-skinned woman. The tag line: Sometimes lighter is better. Hip-hop star Chance the Rapper on Sunday tweeted the commercial was “terribly racist.”

He said he thought some companies were purposely “putting out noticeably racist ads so they can get more views.” In a statement, Heineken says while the ad was referencing Heineken Light, “we missed the mark.”

Heineken drew praise last year for its “Open Your World” commercials, which featured people of different backgrounds discussing their viewpoints.

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Scientists have the dirt on the rubber ducky: Those cute yellow bath-time toys are — as some parents have long suspected — a haven for nasty bugs. Swiss and American researchers counted the microbes swimming inside the toys and say the murky liquid released when ducks were squeezed contained “potentially pathogenic bacteria” in four out of the five toys studied.

The bacteria found included Legionella and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacterium that is “often implicated in hospital-acquired infections,” the authors said in a statement. The study by the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology, ETH Zurich and the University of Illinois was published Tuesday in the journal Biofilms and Microbiomes. It’s billed as one of the first in-depth scientific examinations of its kind.

They turned up a strikingly high volume — up to 75 million cells per square centimeter (0.15 square inch) — and variety of bacteria and fungus in the ducks.

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly a month after Penn State was bounced out of the Big Ten Tournament, the Nittany Lions are back at Madison Square Garden with another chance to win a championship. Tony Carr scored 21 points, Shep Garner added 18 while breaking the school record for career 3-pointers and Penn State routed Mississippi State 75-60 in the National Invitation Tournament semifinals Tuesday night.

“Of course we were a little disappointed not to make the (NCAA) Tournament, but we made another goal,” Garner said. “We saw we were in the NIT and our goal was to get to New York and win it. That’s what everyone wants to do. We put ourselves in position to do so.” The fourth-seeded Nittany Lions (25-13) will play No. 2 seed Utah for the title Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. Penn State men’s basketball is always on Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK.com.

