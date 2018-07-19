Judge denies attempt taking $200 million from malpractice insurer: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 7/19/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge is blocking a third attempt in as many years by Gov. Tom Wolf and state lawmakers to take at least $200 million in surplus cash from a state-chartered medical malpractice insurer of last resort. U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner on Wednesday sided again with the Pennsylvania Professional Liability Joint Underwriting Association and temporarily blocked enforcement of a law Wolf signed last month authorizing a state takeover in a bid to divert the association’s surplus.

The association says it violates various constitutional provisions. In May, Conner permanently blocked a previous attempt, saying the state was unconstitutionally trying to seize private property without fair compensation. The association says its reserves were generated from policyholder premiums and investment income and that taxpayer money never funded its operations.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s tax on soda and other sweetened drinks was upheld on Wednesday when the state’s highest court rejected a challenge by merchants and the beverage industry. The Supreme Court ruled the 1.5-cent-per-ounce (per 28 grams) levy is aimed at distributors and dealers and does not illegally duplicate another tax. The four-justice majority said the state taxes sales at the retail level, a cost that falls directly on consumers, but the beverage tax applies to distributor and dealer-level transactions.

“The payer of the beverage tax is the distributor, or in certain circumstances, dealers, but never the purchasing consumer,” Chief Justice Thomas Saylor wrote for the majority. Philadelphia’s enactment of the soda tax has inspired several other cities around the country to pass similar measures. The Philadelphia tax is formally called the sugar-sweetened beverage tax, but it applies more widely to include some drinks with sugar substitutes.

The beverage tax raised nearly $79 million in 2017, over its first 12 months in place. Both dissenting justices said the tax duplicates taxes already in place on retail sales of soda in the city, violating the Depression-era Sterling Act.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania law that ended state cash welfare benefits in 2012 and made other changes to human services programs was thrown out Wednesday over methods used to push it through the Legislature by Republican majorities. The state Supreme Court unanimously struck down the multi-faceted legislation because its passage violated state constitutional requirements that bills be considered in each chamber for at least three session days before being voted out.

The bill ended a program that distributed about $150 million, typically in $205-a-month cash payments, to some 60,000 poor or disabled Pennsylvanians. It also addressed nursing home assessments, a county block grant program, dependent children custodians, welfare work requirements and other matters regarding what was then called the Department of Public Welfare and is now Human Services.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lawyers representing former NFL players in their concussion claims estimate payouts from the settlement with the league will likely reach $1.4 billion. The lawyers filed a status update Wednesday saying an actuary estimates the approved payouts to date and the number of players who had filed to be a part of the settlement are outpacing any previous estimate.

The actuary says participation rates are 21 percent higher than estimated when the settlement was reached. The $400 million increase in estimated payout came after a judge Wednesday denied for now a request from the league to appoint a special investigator to look into what the league said was extensive fraudulent claims against the settlement fund. Judge Anita Brody says, as of now, the audit process seems to be appropriately ferreting out and denying those claims.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A woman who racked up more than $92,000 in unpaid tolls and fees for evading hundreds of tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike during a five-year period has pleaded guilty to theft of services.

Lori Yearick entered her plea Tuesday. The 45-year-old Mount Joy woman was then sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

Prosecutors say Yearick failed to pay turnpike tolls on 1,645 trips between January 2012 and March 2017. She paid $10,149 in restitution to the turnpike commission in June, an amount based on her trips between the Harrisburg East and Mechanicsburg interchanges.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles has approved a woman’s request for a specialty license plate to honor her wife after initially turning her down. The NCDMV initially rejected the request by Amy Bright of Greenville for a plate reading “LSBNSNLV,” for “lesbians in love,” saying it had the right to deny any license plate it deems “offensive to good taste and decency.” DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup said Wednesday he approved the plate, saying it was a mistake to reject it in the first place. Jessup said in a statement that he has left a voice message for Bright to apologize and to let her know about her request being approved. Bright had said she would sue if an appeal was denied.

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says while he finds Holocaust denial “deeply offensive,” he doesn’t believe such content should be banned from Facebook. In an interview published yesterday, Zuckerberg — who is Jewish — says he thinks there are things “that different people get wrong” — but he doesn’t think they are “intentionally” getting it wrong. The interviewer cut in and said in the case of Holocaust deniers — they may be doing that on purpose. Zuckerberg’s views sparked criticism from several quarters, including the Anti-Defamation League, which says Facebook has a “moral and ethical obligation” to block Holocaust deniers from the social media site.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mayor apologized Wednesday to a couple fined thousands of dollars for having their home’s exterior painted to emulate Vincent van Gogh’s “The Starry Night.” The Orlando Sentinel reports that the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday that Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Nemhauser can keep the blue-and-yellow paint swirled on their walls in the style of van Gogh’s masterpiece.

The settlement also requires the city to pay them $15,000 and remove a property lien to end the nearly yearlong code enforcement case.

Mayor Nick Girone publicly apologized to the couple Wednesday at city hall, adding that his city has a long history of supporting artists. Mount Dora, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Orlando, hosts one of the largest art shows in central Florida. “We are absolutely delighted and ecstatic,” Nemhauser said after Tuesday’s vote. “I’m unhappy that we had to go through all of this, but the ending is a happy ending.” Artist Richard Barrenechea, who painted the murals, agreed.

The dispute began when the couple painted an exterior wall as a way to calm their 25-year-old son, who is autistic and loves van Gogh’s work. Code-enforcement officers cited the couple in July 2017, saying the murals violated Mount Dora’s sign ordinance and the house must be painted a solid color. The city also argued the bright colors distracted drivers. The couple then had the rest of their home painted like van Gogh’s painting, attracting national attention.

The council also voted to create a seven-member advisory committee for implementing new ordinances or codes, and invited Nemhauser to be a member. “I hope she accepts,” Girone told reporters Wednesday.

The “Starry Night” house will be exempt from any current or future ordinances so long as it keeps the murals in good condition. If they repaint, the homeowners lose their exemption.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (AP) — Twin sisters from western Michigan are running for county commissioner seats, but they aren’t endorsing one another. Monica Sparks is running as a Democrat for Kent County’s 12th district seat while her Republican sister, Jessica Ann Tyson, hopes to represent the 13th district. Tyson’s decision to run inspired her sister to launch her own campaign.

The sisters say they don’t clash on the issues but that they’ll remain loyal to their parties and endorse each other’s opponents. They told WXMI-TV that their birth mother was addicted to heroin and they were adopted into a family that taught them to be civically engaged. When they were kids and even now, the twins say their mother never allowed them to argue about politics. Tyson says that while growing up, they didn’t know which parties their parents identified with.

NEW YORK (AP) — Put away your wallet — you won’t have to pay hundreds of dollars to see Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show. Netflix announced Wednesday that it will broadcast The Boss’ one-man show on Dec. 15, his last performance. “Springsteen on Broadway” has been extended three times. He had previously planned to end in February, then pushed it to June 30, then pushed that to Dec. 15. In the show, Springsteen performs more than a dozen songs and tells stories about growing up in New Jersey.

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Springsteen propped himself on top of Billy Joel’s piano to sing a duet with The Piano Man, who was celebrating a milestone Wednesday night. Springsteen surprised the audience — who loudly cheered “BRUCE” — at Madison Square Garden when he walked onto the stage. Springsteen rocked his guitar and sang, while Joel worked hard on piano.

Joel’s Wednesday show at MSG marked his 100th at the famed venue. He started performing a monthly residency at the arena in 2014. No artist has performed at the venue more than Joel. Joel and Springsteen hugged after their two-song performance, and The Boss kissed Joel on his head as he walked offstage.

UNDATED (AP) — Rebecca Maine was a heroin addict as a teenager. The 27-year-old is now a student at the Penn State campus in DuBois and has Olympic aspirations as a boxer. She is able to attend college in part through a scholarship offered by the American Association for the Improvement of Boxing. The nonprofit just held its annual fundraiser, a golf outing at the Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey. The AAIB awarded 11 scholarships this year. Since 2007 it has awarded nearly $300,000 in academic aid.

Final Seattle 101 Chicago 83

Final Minnesota 89 Indiana 65

St. Louis at Chi Cubs 7:05 p.m.

N-Y Liberty at Atlanta 7:00 p.m.

Washington at Dallas 8:00 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix 10:00 p.m.

