JRA seeks to extend contract with North Shore

LEWISBURG – The SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority took a step toward ensuring continuing service on their rail lines despite ongoing legal battles. The authority voted Wednesday to seek a ruling from Clinton County Judge Michael Salisbury to extend their current contract with North Shore Railroad of Northumberland.

Tom Schrack, the JRA’s solicitor, says the authority wants the extension to continue for the duration of the litigation in Clinton County, “It’s through the litigation, so until we have a decision by Judge Salisbury and then what we would seek from the court is also the period after which appeals may be taken and then for a reasonable period of time after that.”

Schrack says the injunction is the best way to ensure customers continue to be served on all five of the JRA railroads, “The authority is doing what it can right now to make sure the status quo is maintained.”

The authority filed the case in July 2015 and oral arguments were heard in December 2016. Schrack says Judge Salisbury will decide when to rule on this latest filing, “We would seek a prompt decision on the preliminary injunction, but it really is up to the court as to how the court wants to take it up.”

Northumberland County representative Stephen Bridy was the lone dissenting vote. The current contract with North Shore expires in July.