John Meckley of Milton named Evangelical board chair

LEWISBURG – Some changes in board leadership at Evan. Milton resident John Meckley has been named the chair of the board of directors of Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. Meckley is very active in a number of community endeavors and is an attorney, he was on the board since 2010 and was vice-chair for two years.

The hospital announced Wednesday that Brooks Gronlund will be vice-chair of the board until 2019. New to the board, Dr. David Zelechoski, he will serve as medical staff representative.