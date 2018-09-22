Jobless #’s, High School Football scores: AP PA Headlines

AP PA Headlines 9/22/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate hit a nearly two-decade low in August, even as payrolls slipped below July’s record high. The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.1 percent in August, the lowest point since 2000. The national rate is 3.9 percent. A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force grew by 9,000, as employment rose and unemployment shrank.

A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls shrank by about 4,900 in August, remaining just above 6 million. It had reached a record high in July. The biggest gainers were education and health services and the trade, transportation and utilities sectors, while nearly every other sector shrank. Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican Senate candidate Lou Barletta began airing his first TV attack ad Friday, accusing two-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of being ineffective, lazy and asleep on the job. Casey’s campaign countered that Barletta is lying about the incumbent’s record. The ad, running on cable in Philadelphia and on broadcast TV in every other Pennsylvania market except for Casey’s hometown of Scranton, pastes photos of Casey’s head, with his eyes closed and lips moving slightly to snore, on a suit-wearing man slumped and sleeping in various office settings.

“You know them, the do-nothings, the lazy ones, the slackers,” the narrator says. “Yet somehow they still grab a paycheck like Bob Casey. For decades, Casey’s been sleeping on the job, writing almost no legislation and rated one of the least effective senators. Twice.” Barletta, a four-term Republican congressman and one of President Donald Trump’s biggest allies on Capitol Hill, has badly lagged Casey in fundraising. No independent poll puts him within striking distance, making it a low-profile race in a state Trump won in 2016.

Barletta’s TV ad is starting as former President Barack Obama comes to Philadelphia to stump for Casey, who is seeking a third term in the Nov. 6 election.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Features

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says a Pennsylvania man accused of threatening President Donald Trump and law enforcement officials has been arrested in Ohio. They say Shawn Richard Christy was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Friday in Mifflin Township, near Columbus, by marshals and task force members from Ohio and Pennsylvania. A federal warrant was issued June 19 for the 27-year-old McAdoo man in connection to Facebook posts threatening to shoot Trump and a district attorney in Pennsylvania.

Officials say he also threatened a police chief. Pennsylvania warrants issued for Christy allege burglary, probation violation and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case. Authorities say Christy stole a truck Sunday from the area of McAdoo, Pennsylvania, and fled after abandoning it Sunday on Interstate 71 in the Mansfield area, about 65 miles (104 kilometers) north of Columbus.

NEW YORK (AP) — Check out the upcoming events at Chicago’s United Center and you’ll see Bulls games, Blackhawks games and concerts by Fleetwood Mac, Nicki Minaj and Cher, among others. And former first lady Michelle Obama, to launch her book tour in November. Just for the scale of its venues, there has never been a rollout quite like the one for Obama’s memoir “Becoming,” with stops including the Pepsi Center in Denver and American Airlines Center in Dallas. While popular authors have been likened to rock stars for years, Obama is the first to promote her book on a scale common for top musical performers, even using the entertainment company Live Nation.

“Mrs. Obama wanted to make her tour as accessible as possible,” Tara Traub, senior vice president of Live Nation Touring, said in a statement Friday. “The Live Nation team also knew the demand for her tour would be extraordinary. For these reasons, we knew an arena tour would maximize the number of people who will be able to join this unforgettable conversation with Mrs. Obama.” While the traditional bookstore reading is usually free and might be called a success if a few dozen show up, Obama’s appearances will be at venues of 15,000 and higher in capacity, with tickets that range from just under $30 to $3,000. (VIP tickets include the chance to meet Obama.)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

High school football scores

Berwick 21, Selinsgrove 7 This game was on our sister station Eagle 107 (107.3FM)

Danville 34, Milton 0

Jersey Shore 35, Shikellamy 13 This game was on Newsradio 1070 WKOK and WKOK.com.

Jim Thorpe 55, Midd-West 7

Mifflin County 26, Shippensburg 21

Montoursville 24, Loyalsock 7

North Schuylkill 33, Mount Carmel 21

Shamokin 27, Lewisburg 7 This game was on our sister station 100.9 The Valley (100.9FM)

South Williamsport 32, Bloomsburg 7

Southern Columbia 54, Central Columbia 27

Warrior Run 14, Mifflinburg 12

Wellsboro 28, Hughesville 7

Williamsport 49, Crestwood 26

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Miles Sanders set career highs by rushing for 200 yards and three touchdowns, Trace McSorley threw for three TDs and ran for a personal-best 92 yards, and No. 10 Penn State scored 35 points in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 63-24 victory over Illinois. The Nittany Lions broke this one open after getting all they could handle from a team showing signs of a turnaround in coach Lovie Smith’s third season. The Penn State game was on WKOK and WKOK.com.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves moved to the brink of their first NL East title and playoff berth since 2013, bouncing back from Ronald Acuna Jr.’s defensive blunder with a five-run seventh inning that carried them past the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5. Ozzie Albies sparked the rally with a two-run homer and Johan Camargo finished it off with a two-out, two-run single.

That gives the Baby Braves a chance to celebrate as soon as Saturday afternoon with one more victory over the second-place Phillies. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Travis Shaw, Mike Moustakas and Erik Kratz homered during a six-run sixth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied for an 8-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates and gained ground in the NL Central race. The Brewers drew within 1½ games of the division-leading Chicago Cubs, who lost 10-4 to the crosstown White Sox. Milwaukee leads the NL wild-card standings by three games over the St. Louis Cardinals.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles won’t have running backs Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles for Sunday’s game against Indianapolis and Corey Clement is questionable. Ajayi missed practice all week because of a back injury. Sproles already missed one game with a hamstring injury. Clement appeared on the injury report for the first time Friday with a quadricep injury. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107 (107.3FM)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown says he doesn’t want to be traded and admitted he’s got to do a better job of limiting distractions going forward. Brown raised eyebrows in the aftermath of Pittsburgh’s loss to Kansas City when he skipped mandatory meetings for what he called personal reasons. Brown says he’s angry the team is not winning. Brown says his business is winning and when the team doesn’t win, he gets upset. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley (100.9FM).

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 10 Chi Cubs 4

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 10 Baltimore 8

Final Tampa Bay 11 Toronto 3

Final Boston 7 Cleveland 5

Final Kansas City 4 Detroit 3

Final Texas 8 Seattle 3, 7 Innings

Final Houston 11 L-A Angels 3

Final Oakland 7 Minnesota 6, 10 Innings

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 4 Washington 2

Final Milwaukee 8 Pittsburgh 3

Final Miami 1 Cincinnati 0, 10 Innings

Final Atlanta 6 Philadelphia 5

Final St. Louis 5 San Francisco 3

Final Colorado 6 Arizona 2

Final San Diego 5 L-A Dodgers 3

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON

Final OT N-Y Islanders 3 Philadelphia 2

Final Carolina 5 Washington 1

Final Chicago 5 Ottawa 2

Final Toronto 5 Buffalo 3

Final Tampa Bay 5 Nashville 1

Final St. Louis 3 Columbus 0

Final OT Winnipeg 4 Calgary 3

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (11) Penn St. 63 Illinois 24

Final (16) UCF 56 FAU 36

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Chi Cubs at Chi White Sox 7:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore at N-Y Yankees 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at Houston 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland 9:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia at Atlanta 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis 1:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Washington 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L-A Dodgers 9:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON

Columbus at Pittsburgh 3:00 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota 6:00 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo 7:00 p.m.

Boston at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at N-Y Islanders 7:00 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal 7:00 p.m.

Florida at Dallas 8:00 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona 9:00 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose 10:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(22) Texas A&M at (1) Alabama 3:30 p.m.

(2) Georgia at Missouri 12:00 p.m.

(3) Clemson at Georgia Tech 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at (4) Ohio St. 3:30 p.m.

Army at (5) Oklahoma 7:00 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at (6) LSU 7:00 p.m.

(7) Stanford at (20) Oregon 8:00 p.m.

(8) Notre Dame at Wake Forest 12:00 p.m.

Arkansas at (9) Auburn 7:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at (10) Washington 10:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at (12) West Virginia 3:30 p.m.

(13) Virginia Tech at Old Dominion 3:30 p.m.

(14) Mississippi St. at Kentucky 7:00 p.m.

Texas Tech at (15) Oklahoma St. 7:00 p.m.

(17) TCU at Texas 4:30 p.m.

(18) Wisconsin at Iowa 8:30 p.m.

Nebraska at (19) Michigan 12:00 p.m.

FIU at (21) Miami 3:30 p.m.

(23) Boston at Purdue 12:00 p.m.

(24) Michigan St. at Indiana 7:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at (25) BYU 6:00 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

San Jose at Los Angeles FC 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.