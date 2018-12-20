Jessica Paquin, Campus Theatre Membership Director, has died

LEWISBURG – A staff member of the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg has died. According to the Campus Theatre’s Facebook page, Membership Director Jessica Paquin died Wednesday night after battling an aggressive form of colon cancer.

Paquin served as Membership Director since 2012. On its Facebook page, the Campus Theatre says Paquin was energetic and talented in her position.

The theatre says a fund has been set up in Paquin’s name to assist in covering medical and related expenses. You can find that link here.