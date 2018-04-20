Jermaine Truax named new Bucknell Athletic Director

LEWISBURG – Bucknell University has named it’s new Athletic Director. The university announced Thursday Jermaine Truax will join Bucknell July 1 as its new Director of Athletics and Recreation.

Truax is currently the deputy Director of Athletics at Loyola University-Chicago. He emerged as a leading candidate during a nationwide search the first began in February.

Prior to his time at Loyola-Chicago, Truax spent five years at Bowling Green State University as the Associate Athletics Director for compliance and administration. He also as the Director of compliance and coordinator of internal operations at St. Bonaventure University.