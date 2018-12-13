Jeff Reber announces candidacy for Union County Commissioner

MIFFLINBURG – A Union County business owner has announced his candidacy for county commissioner. Jeff Reber, a lifelong county resident, former banker, says he’s running for commissioner on the Republican ticket.

Reber says one of his goals is to keep Union County’s business-friendly climate going. He also wants to continue supporting family sustaining jobs, actively support farmers, and farmland preservation.

Reber says community service has been an important part of his commitment to Union County, serving many leadership positions in the past. His professional background includes serving many years as Executive Vice President of Mifflinburg Bank. He’s a former co-owner of Apex Homes and owner of Susquehanna Valley Home Services.