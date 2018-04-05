Jamie Quinn’s parents charged after action in courtroom

SUNBURY—The parents of a convicted former Sunbury police officer are facing charges for the way they acted in court last week. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz says both 65-year-old John Quinn and 65-year-old Mary Quinn of Kulpmont were charged with disorderly conduct after a week long investigation. John and Mary are the parents of fired officer Jamie Quinn.

The Northumberland County Sheriff’s office says John Quinn became disorderly in the courtroom after Jamie’s conviction March 27. The Sheriff says John Quinn’s vulgar language and unruly behavior required intervention by members of the sheriff’s department. While John Quinn was being apprehended by sheriff deputies, they say Mary Quinn approached Chief Deputy Curtis Cooke and place her hand on him allegedly trying to interfere with the temporary detention of her husband.

Multiple witnesses also heard Mr. and Mrs. Quinn using obscene and vulgar language following the guilty verdict of their daughter. They were escorted from the courthouse by members of the Sheriff’s office and courthouse security.