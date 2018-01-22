James Doty, well known Shikellamy teacher has died

A well known Shikellamy teacher has died

NORTHUMBERLAND – A well known retired Shikellamy school teacher has died. James Doty of Northumberland was 86, he died Saturday at Evangelical Community Hospital. Mr. Doty as he was known for generations of students at Shikellamy, where he taught science and was a principal.

He also was a radio announcer for WKOK for several years. He is survived by a son in Delaware, Daniel Doty and four grandchildren. Funeral services are set for this Thursday at the Amazing Grace Community Church, 138 Leed Street, in Northumberland.