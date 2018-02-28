Its ‘Read Across America’ week and kids are getting some guest readers

CATAWISSA – Its ‘Read Across America’ week as the nation’s schools celebrate Dr. Suess’ birthday by inviting guest readers to local elementary schools. WKOK’s Mark Lawrence got to read to some kids at the G. C. Hartman Elementary School in the Southern Columbia School District.

The students in Mrs. Pfirman’s third grade class helped Mark read ‘Put Me in the Zoo’ about a large animal who wants to be in the zoo so he can show off his amazing polka-dots that change colors. Spoiler alert…he ends up finding a happier home in the circus.

Numerous professionals, from all careers and jobs, have been reading to kids at schools this week. The Northumberland County Sheriff Robert Wolfe was reading to kids in a different classroom while Mark Lawrence was at the school.