It’s older driver week in The Valley

SUNBURY – Are you too old to drive? When are you too old to drive? PennDOT Safety Press Officer Kimberly Smith and North Central Highway Safety Network’s Community Traffic Coordinator Tara Schane were in the WKOK studios raising awareness about older drivers in The Valley and how they can be safer.

This is Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, and Kimberly Smith says the first thing an older driver should do is take stock of their abilities, “It’s important to know your limitations. Sometimes driving at night, the headlights can cause a glare and you don’t like driving at night, to know that and maybe only drive during the day or have somebody you trust drive you at night if you have to go out at night.”

Smith and Scane say that if an older driver is having trouble driving at night, getting easily lost while driving or becoming easily rattled, the reality may be that they need to give up driving. Schane says the best way to approach it is to talk about the safety of others as well as themselves. “You want to explain to your loved one that you’re trying to keep them, you’re trying to keep other travellers safe, you don’t want to see them in a situation where there’s a tragedy. Just take it from that point of view.”

PennDOT has basic and refresher mature driver improvement courses that are offered throughout the state that will address the specific needs of an older driver and will help explain how aging affects their driving abilities.

Warning Signs

These are some warning signs an older driver and the older driver’s family should look for in terms of when it may be time to either limit driving or stop driving altogether:

Feeling uncomfortable, nervous or fearful when driving;

Unexplained dents and scrapes on the car, fences, mailboxes, garage doors, etc.;

Frequent “close calls” (i.e. almost crashing);

Getting lost;

Slowed response to unexpected situations;

You are easily distracted or have a hard time concentrating while driving;

Difficulty staying in the lane of traffic;

Trouble paying attention to signals, road signs, and pavement markings;

Trouble judging gaps in traffic at intersections or highway entrance/exit ramps;

Medical conditions or medications that may be affecting abilities to handle a car safely; and

Frequent traffic tickets or “warnings” by traffic or law enforcement officers in the last two years.

Older Driver Safety Tips

Have regular eye and medical exams.

Limit nighttime driving and try to avoid glare from headlights of approaching vehicles.

Avoid stressful driving situations such as rush hour travel, driving at night or driving in bad weather.

Know your route and try to stay on familiar roads.

Avoid travelling in bad weather, if possible.

Avoid taking medications before driving. Many medications — prescription and over-the-counter — cause drowsiness and can affect safe driving.

Make sure your driver’s seat and mirrors are properly adjusted prior to beginning a trip.

Maintain a safe speed and look ahead.

Always keep a safe distance (4 second gap) from the vehicle ahead of you.

When driving long distances, especially in winter, call ahead for weather and road condition updates.

Mature Driver Improvement Course

PennDOT-approved Basic and Refresher Mature Driver Improvement courses are offered at various locations throughout the state. All approved courses address the specific safety needs of the older driver by helping the older driver understand how aging affects driving abilities and providing insight about driving on today’s roadways. There are no written or practical driving tests. Check with AAA or AARP for local classes.

In addition, under Pennsylvania law, drivers 55 and older are eligible to receive a 5 percent discount on their vehicle insurance by completing the Basic Mature Driver Improvement Course. In order to maintain the discount, individuals would have to take the Refresher Mature Driver Improvement Course every three years. Individuals should check with their insurance carrier for specifics of their program.