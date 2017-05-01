It’s National Small Business Week

LEWISBURG– If you’re thinking of starting your own business, there is a workshop for you on Wednesday. As part of National Small Business Week, the Bucknell Small Business Development Center is holding a First Step Pre-Business Workshop.

The workshop will be held on Wednesday (May 3) from 10 a.m. to noon on the 2nd floor of 416 Market Street in Lewisburg. The Director of the SBDC, Steve Stumbris says that during the workshop they will ask future entrepreneurs lots of questions that will help them consider the operations, marketing, and their capacity to manage a new business.