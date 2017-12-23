NFF Family: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for assisted families

SUNBURY— It was a great day for Alison and her children Thursday in Sunbury, when they came to pick up their Christmas goodies from the Salvation Army. Alison’s family has been benefitting from the Needy Family Fund for a couple of years and she says this year having to purchase a car made money tight for the holidays. “I signed up for the Salvation Army to get help to have a Christmas for my kids. Considering we were stuck without a vehicle for the longest time and we just recently got one, so with getting that it kind of put us in a jam for having the money to get anything.”

Nearly 400 families in Sunbury have received a Christmas from the Needy Family Fund this year. Capt. Jessica Duperree of the Salvation Army says they just want to provide families in need with a happy holiday. “At Christmas time especially we want to help fill in the gaps for those people who maybe spent the money on many other needs in their life. We try to help them with a food box and toys for their children. We can provide that for them and we just want to be able to make a family feel blessed and special.”

Thanks to many generous contributions this year’s Needy Family Fund is very close to it $75,000 goal. Today’s total is just over $66,000. The fund has helped over 550 families in the Milton and Sunbury regions, and has helped an estimated 1,000 individuals. Contributions to the Needy Family Fund can be dropped off at any branch of BB&T. You can donate online as well. The address is posted at WKOK.com. https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.

The recipient’s name has been changed for the story. Email comments or questions to Sbenek@wkok.com.