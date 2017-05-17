It’s all over but the recounting…spring primary election

SUNBURY – The Pennsylvania Spring Primary election saw light turnout at Valley polls and it set up some races this fall.

In Northumberland County, there will be a prothonotary’s race between Democrat Ron McElwee and Republican Jamie Saleski. McElwee is vice president of the Shamokin school board. Saleski is a clerk in the prothonotary’s office…she says she wants to restore integrity to Justin Dunkelberger’s former office.

In Union County, sheriff Ernest Ritter III easily won a nomination for reelection, defeating a newcomer to politics, Andrew Plank. Plank is a former Union County sheriff deputy and is currently a deputy in the Northumberland County sheriff’s department.

In Sunbury, the election set up a contest this fall pitting incumbent magistrate Ben Apfelbaum, against challenger, an assistant Northumberland County D-A Mike Toomey. Apfelbaum won the Democratic nomination over Bradley Hare and Toomey. On the Republican side, Toomey got 810 votes, compared to Apfelbaum’s 672, or Hare’s 485.

More election results are posted at WKOK.com.