It will be a “No Holds Barred” event at Bloomsburg University

“Dare to Ask” anything you like on Tuesday, February 21st

BLOOMSBURG — Have you ever wanted to ask your co-worker something about their culture, but didn’t know how to? Phillip Milano brings his unflinching style to the Gross Auditorium in Carver Hall at Bloomsburg University This Tuesday. Best known for his trailblazing newspaper column “Dare to Ask” and his website YForum.com, Milano has one goal, to get people talking about their differences with no fear, and to get passed those differences on the path to understanding each other.

Brian Johnson, Director of the Frederick Douglass Institute for Academic Excellence, appeared on WKOK Sunrise to talk about the event and why he brought this presentation to Bloomsburg.

“I thought about having Phil come to Bloomsburg after the election in November, because I realized that a lot of people, sort of have lost a sense of how to have civil discourse and, dialogue with each other.”

Johnson commented on Milano’s method of using politically incorrect questions to ask about our differences, “I think when we give room for people to ask questions, it gives room for people to really understand each other. I think the general goal is, he uses a what is called the “out loud” method of diversity dialogue. So I’m really excited to show others what that “out loud” method really is.”

The spring lecture called “Dare to Ask” featuring Phillip Milano is on Tuesday, February 21st at 7pm, in the Gross Auditorium, in Carver Hall and is open to the public. Brian Johnson’s interview with Mark Lawrence will be re-aired on Monday, February 20th on 1070am WKOK, or WKOK.com. (Christopher Elio)