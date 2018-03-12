Issues with traffic lights, power flickers in Sunbury overnight

SUNBURY – Many Sunbury residents were without power for a few seconds overnight Monday. Northumberland County Communications tells WKOK many residents encountered flickering lights around 2:30 a.m. Monday. It also affected two traffic signals.

The signal at Front and Reagan Streets is not operational, and the light at Fourth and Arch Streets is in flashing mode.

County communications says temporary stop signs have been put in place until the lights are fixed and they say it’s their understanding fuses tripped on the signals. The county says PPL has been notified and are unsure when the traffic signal will be restored.