Investigation into Sunbury meth lab

SUNBURY – A fire call Saturday led to the discovery of a meth lab in Sunbury. The Daily Item reports that crews were called to a home on North Twelfth Street for a possible structure fire just before 4 p.m. Saturday. That’s when responders discovered what appeared to be materials used to make methamphetamine.

It’s reported that two individuals were evacuated from the area, but are not listed as suspects in the case. State Police responded to the scene to assist Sunbury Police and that investigation continues. (Sara Lauver)